Braves vs. Padres Game 2 MLB Prediction: Is Atlanta Finished?

The Braves vs. Padres Game 2 matchup will take place at 8:38 p.m. ET on Thursday from Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Following the Padres’ 4-0 win in Game 1, will San Diego complete its two-game sweep? Or will Atlanta force a Game 3?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Braves (+106) at San Diego Padres (-114); o/u 6.5

8:38 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Braves vs. Padres Game 2: Bettors Backing SD Again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Harris II productive in Game 1 loss

Michael Harris II went 2-for-4 against the Padres on Tuesday. Harris II struggled and battled injuries at times this season, but he ended the year with a strong finish. Harris II and the Braves offense as a whole will be a good buy low heading into 2025 drafts.

Tatis Jr. propels Padres in Game 1

Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run against the Braves on Tuesday. Tatis hit a two-run shot off AJ Smith-Shawver in the first inning and the Padres were on their way to a 4-0 win in Game 1. San Diego has been one of the best teams in baseball since the start of June. Now the Padres are one win away from advancing to the Division series.

Braves vs. Padres Game 2 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Atlanta’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Atlanta’s last 5 games when playing on the road against San Diego

San Diego is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Diego’s last 7 games at home

Braves vs. Padres Game 2 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I took the under 7 in Game 1 last night, but only because the Padres were too expensive on the moneyline. That was a tough draw for Atlanta. They played a double-header against the Mets on Monday and needed to win one of those games just to qualify for the postseason. They blew Game 1 of that double-header, but won Game 2 and then had to hope a plane to San Diego. That was a quick turnaround, especially considering they had to face Michael King in Game 1.

King predictably shut them down but I don’t think the Braves are done. Atlanta has scratched and clawed virtually all season and just when everyone is ready to count the Braves out, they rally.

Things don’t get easier for their offense tonight against Joe Musgrove, but at least Atlanta will counter with Max Fried, who is 3-2 with a 2.14 ERA over his last five games. Somehow, someway, I think the Braves find a way to win this game and force a Game 3.

Braves vs. Padres Game 2 MLB Playoffs Prediction: Atlanta Braves +100