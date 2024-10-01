Braves vs. Padres Game 1 MLB Prediction: Under a safe bet?

Is the under a safe bet in Tuesday night’s Braves vs. Padres Game 1 matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 8:38 p.m. ET on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Braves (+150) at San Diego Padres (-166); o/u 7

8:38 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Braves vs. Padres Game 1: Bettors Love San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Braves to call up starter for Game 1

The Braves likely will call up a starter from Triple-A for Tuesday’s Wild Card game against the Padres. Well, technically, it’s not a callup at this point, as much as simply adding someone to the Wild Card roster. But it’ll be a pitcher who didn’t finish the season on the major league club. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman says it’s between Ian Anderson, AJ Smith-Shawver and Bryce Elder but that no choice has been made. We doubt that’s really the case, but it’s true the Braves have no reason to reveal their pick just yet.

King to pitch on six days rest

The Padres intend to go with a rotation of Michael King, Joe Musgrove and Dylan Cease against the Braves in the NLDS. Musgrove is getting moved ahead of Cease here, which is a little surprising. This will put King on six days’ rest, Musgrove on five and Cease on seven, if Game 3 is necessary.

Braves vs. Padres Game 1 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 6 games

Atlanta is 13-3 ATS in its last 16 games when playing on the road against San Diego

San Diego is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games at home

Braves vs. Padres Game 1 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. King has been outstanding over his last five starts, posting a 1.98 ERA in the process. Over that span, he allowed 5.0 hits and 1.2 earned runs over 5 1/3 innings of work. He’s allowed just one home run over that span.

Meanwhile, the Padres likely haven’t faced whomever the Braves will start tonight. That could be a disadvantage for a San Diego team that has been inconsistent offensively over its last 10 games. In fact, the under went 2-7-1 in their last 10 regular season contests.

Braves vs. Padres Game 1 MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7