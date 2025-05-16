WNBA Dream vs. Mystics Prediction: Will Atlanta cover 5-point spread?

The Washington Mystics are set to open their 2025 WNBA season at home against the Atlanta Dream on Friday, May 16, at 7:30 PM ET at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Mystics matchup?

Event Information

This much-anticipated clash between the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics promises an exciting start.

Location: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Time: Friday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 5-point road favorites to defeat the Mystics. As for the total, it currently sits at 157 points.

Dream vs. Mystics Matchup Overview

In this showdown, the Washington Mystics open their season at home against the Atlanta Dream in an early Eastern Conference matchup. Both teams are looking to reset after disappointing 2024 campaigns, with Washington finishing 12-28 and Atlanta not far ahead at 15-25.

Washington Mystics Outlook

The Mystics struggled mightily at home last season (5-15) and will already be shorthanded with rookie guard Georgia Amoore (ACL) out for the year and promising forward Aaliyah Edwards sidelined with a back injury. That leaves Washington thin on both ends, and they’ll likely rely heavily on veterans like Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin to set the tone, especially in Dream vs. Mystics encounters.

One bright spot last season was their ability to generate points off turnovers (15.8 per game) and strong bench production (27.4 PPG). If they can continue to get contributions from their second unit, they might be able to keep this competitive.

Atlanta Dream Outlook

The Dream also finished 7-13 in conference play last year, but they return with a bit more continuity and a slightly healthier core. In the Dream vs. Mystics game, they’ll be without point guard Jordin Canada (knee), but have more depth overall compared to the Mystics.

Led by Rhyne Howard, the Dream have scoring punch and a defensive edge, especially in transition. Their ball movement (18.4 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals) suggests a team-oriented attack that could capitalize on Washington’s lack of rim protection with Edwards out.

Key Matchup

Shakira Austin vs. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – With both teams down key players, the Dream vs. Mystics frontcourt battle will be crucial. Austin’s defensive impact and Parker-Tyus’s post scoring could determine the flow of the game.

Dream vs. Mystics Prediction

The Mystics enter the season opener with major question marks due to injuries and lack of scoring depth. Atlanta, despite also missing a key player, appears better positioned with a healthier rotation and stronger offensive identity. Expect the Dream to control the tempo and pull away in the second half.

WNBA DREAM VS. MYSTICS PREDICTION: ATLANTA DREAM -5