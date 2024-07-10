Wings vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Will Copper lead Wings?

Will Kahleah Copper score at least 24.5 points to cash the over on her prop in Wednesday afternoon’s Wings vs. Mercury matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET?

Wings vs. Mercury Event Information

Dallas Wings (+7.5) at Phoenix Mercury (-7.5); o/u 173

3:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Wings allow Wilson to drop 28, fall to Aces

A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer Sunday as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 104-85.

Dallas trimmed its deficit to eight points on two occasions early in the fourth quarter — both after baskets by Odyssey Sims — but got no closer.

Sims led the Wings (5-17) with 25 points, her most in a WNBA game since she scored 26 for the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 17, 2021. Natasha Howard added 14 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 13.

Sims — who made 28 appearances for the Wings last season, her second with the club — signed to a salary-cap hardship contract on June 25 due to injuries to Satou Sabally, Natasha Howard, and Maddy Siegrist. The 31-year-old scored 18 points in her first game back and helped end the Wings’ 11-game losing streak with a 94-88 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Cloud scores career-high 31 as Mercury beat Sparks

Natasha Cloud scored a career-high 31 points, Kahleah Copper added 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-78 on Sunday.

Dearica Hamby hit a step-back 3-pointer that made it 70-67 with 5:39 to play and gave the Sparks their first lead since 10-9. Brittney Griner answered with two free throws before Copper added a driving layup.

The teams traded leads until Griner drew a double team on the block and kicked it out to Mikiah Herbert Harrigan — who made her first career start — for a wide-open 3-pointer gave Phoenix a 78-76 lead with 1:10 remaining.

Rickea Jackson’s putback made it 78-apiece with 41.1 seconds to go.

Wings vs. Mercury Prediction

Take Kahleah Copper to go over 24.5 points. In the Mercury’s 84-78 victory, Copper scored 25 points in 35 minutes. She scored 34 points in only 32 minutes at Dallas last Wednesday and when these two teams played on June 9, Copper scored 29.

Wings vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Kahleah Copper over 24.5 points (-106)