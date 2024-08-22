Wings vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction:

The Wings vs. Liberty matchup will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Will Breanna Stewart fall under 23.5 points in tonight’s game?

Wings vs. Liberty Event Information

Dallas Wings (+13.5) at New York Liberty (-13.5); o/u 175.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 22, 2024

Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

TV: Prime Video

Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings have been one of the most dynamic teams in the league, led by standout players like Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. Ogunbowale has been a scoring machine, consistently leading the team in points per game. The Wings also benefit from a solid inside presence with Teaira McCowan, who has been a force on the boards and in the paint. Dallas plays a fast-paced, aggressive style, often looking to push the tempo and capitalize on their athleticism.

Key strengths for the Wings include:

Transition Offense : They excel in fast-break situations.

: They excel in fast-break situations. Rebounding : McCowan and Sabally have anchored a strong rebounding effort, giving Dallas second-chance opportunities.

: McCowan and Sabally have anchored a strong rebounding effort, giving Dallas second-chance opportunities. Three-Point Shooting: Ogunbowale’s ability to stretch the floor is critical to their success.

New York Liberty

The Liberty, on the other hand, have been among the top teams in the league, powered by a star-studded lineup featuring Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones. Stewart, a leading MVP candidate, has been exceptional on both ends of the floor, providing scoring, defense, and leadership. Ionescu has continued to develop into one of the league’s premier guards, known for her shooting and playmaking. The addition of Jones has solidified New York’s frontcourt, giving them a formidable inside-out game.

Key strengths for the Liberty include:

Versatility : With players like Stewart and Ionescu, the Liberty can adapt to various styles of play.

: With players like Stewart and Ionescu, the Liberty can adapt to various styles of play. Defense : New York has been one of the better defensive teams, often using their length and athleticism to disrupt opponents.

: New York has been one of the better defensive teams, often using their length and athleticism to disrupt opponents. Ball Movement: The Liberty’s offense thrives on quick, unselfish ball movement, often leading to open looks from deep or easy finishes inside.

Matchup Considerations

Guard Play : The battle between Ogunbowale and Ionescu will be pivotal. Both players are capable of taking over games, and their performance could determine the outcome.

: The battle between Ogunbowale and Ionescu will be pivotal. Both players are capable of taking over games, and their performance could determine the outcome. Frontcourt Battle : The matchup between McCowan and Stewart/Jones will be critical. Dallas needs McCowan to be at her best to counter the Liberty’s elite frontcourt.

: The matchup between McCowan and Stewart/Jones will be critical. Dallas needs McCowan to be at her best to counter the Liberty’s elite frontcourt. Three-Point Shooting: Both teams rely heavily on the three-point shot, so the team that gets hot from beyond the arc could have a significant advantage.

Wings vs. Liberty Prediction

Take Breanna Stewart to fall under 23.5 points. Stewart scored 26 points versus Dallas on Tuesday and scored 27 points at Los Angeles last Thursday. However, she scored only 18 points at Las Vegas. In the Liberty’s four games before the All-Star and Summer Olympics break, Stewart didn’t score more than 20 points in any contest. This number is too high.

Wings vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Breanna Stewart under 23.5 Points (-122)