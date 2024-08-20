Wings vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Jones to go over in rebounds?

Jonquel Jones’ over/under for rebounds in Tuesday night’s Wings vs. Liberty matchup sits at 9.5. Will Jones nab at least 10 boards in tonight’s WNBA matchup? Tip-off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
Wings vs. Liberty Event Information
Dallas Wings (+12.5) at New York Liberty (-12.5); o/u 176.5
7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
New York Liberty
- Record: The Liberty have been one of the top teams in the WNBA this season, with a strong record and a powerful roster that has lived up to its championship aspirations.
- Key Players: Breanna Stewart has been the centerpiece of the Liberty’s success, consistently delivering MVP-level performances. Sabrina Ionescu adds another layer of offensive firepower, particularly with her three-point shooting, while Jonquel Jones provides a dominant presence in the paint.
- Strengths: The Liberty excel in offensive versatility, with multiple players who can score from anywhere on the court. Their three-point shooting is among the best in the league, making them difficult to defend. Defensively, they are solid, with the ability to switch on defense and protect the rim.
- Weaknesses: While the Liberty are strong across the board, they can sometimes struggle with turnovers, particularly when faced with aggressive defenses. Their reliance on perimeter shooting can also be a double-edged sword if shots aren’t falling.
Dallas Wings
- Record: The Wings have had a solid season, with a record that reflects their potential to compete with the top teams in the league.
- Key Players: Arike Ogunbowale is the engine of the Wings’ offense, known for her scoring ability and clutch performances. Satou Sabally has emerged as a key player, contributing in multiple facets of the game, while Natasha Howard adds veteran leadership and interior presence.
- Strengths: The Wings are a strong rebounding team, often dominating the glass on both ends. They play with a physical edge, which can wear down opponents over the course of a game. Offensively, they have a balanced attack, with several players capable of scoring in double figures.
- Weaknesses: Consistency has been an issue for Dallas, particularly in closing out games against top-tier opponents. Their defense can also be vulnerable, especially against teams with strong perimeter shooting like the Liberty.
Matchup Outlook
- X-Factor: The battle between Stewart and Sabally could be pivotal. If Sabally can limit Stewart’s impact, it will give Dallas a much better chance to stay competitive.
- Pace of Play: The Wings may look to slow the game down and control the boards, while the Liberty will likely try to push the pace and capitalize on their shooting prowess.
- Prediction: The Liberty, with their depth and star power, have the edge in this matchup. However, the Wings’ rebounding and physicality could keep the game close, especially if Ogunbowale has a big night. If the Liberty are hot from beyond the arc, they will be tough to beat.
Wings vs. Liberty Prediction
As previously mentioned, Jones’ rebounds total sits at 9.5 at Fanduel Sportsbook. Take the over. Jones averages 9.2 rebounds per game, averaging 7.5 defensive rebounds and 1.7 offensive boards. On Saturday, Jones grabbed 17 rebounds at Las Vegas. She only nabbed five boards in her first game back from the WNBA All-Star and Summer Olympics Breaks, but she only played 21 minutes. When her minutes climbed to 35, she dominated the glass. With no reason to believe her minutes will drop, I like Jones to finish with 10-plus rebounds.
Wings vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Jonquel Jones over 9.5 rebounds (-136)