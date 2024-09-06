Wings vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Dallas’ road woes continue?

The Wings vs. Dream matchup on Friday night tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. With the Dream laying 2.5, the total sitting at 169.5 and a host of player props available, what’s the best bet tonight in Atlanta?
Wings vs. Dream Event Information
Dallas Wings (+2.5) at Atlanta Dream (-2.5); o/u 169.5
7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 6, 2024
Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
Dallas Wings:
- Record: The Wings have been one of the weaker teams in the league. They do have a standout player Arike Ogunbowale, one of the league’s top scorers. Satou Sabally, who contributes heavily in both scoring and rebounding.
- Key to Success: Dallas will need Ogunbowale’s scoring power and Sabally’s inside presence to disrupt Atlanta’s defense. They also rely on Natasha Howard for her defensive capabilities and rebounding.
Atlanta Dream:
- Record: The Dream have shown flashes of brilliance but have had an inconsistent season. Led by Rhyne Howard, they are a team capable of turning the game in their favor with strong offensive play.
- Recent Form: Atlanta has struggled defensively in recent games, particularly in allowing open looks from beyond the arc. However, their offense can be explosive when players like Howard, Allisha Gray, and Cheyenne Parker are clicking.
- Key to Success: Atlanta needs to tighten up their defense, especially on the perimeter. Offensively, they will look to take advantage of their speed and athleticism, pushing the tempo to keep Dallas on their heels.
Matchup to Watch:
- Arike Ogunbowale vs. Rhyne Howard: Both of these players are elite scorers for their teams and will likely be the focal points on offense. Whoever wins this scoring battle could significantly influence the outcome of the game.
Wings vs. Dream Prediction
Take Atlanta. While the Dream are just 6-10 in home games, the Wings have been brutal on the road. They’re 2-14 away from Dallas and the Wings are now 2-12 in games decided by 10 or more points. The Dream lost the last matchup between these two teams in July, but that game was in Dallas. When the teams met in Atlanta on May 21, the Dream emerged victorious with an 83-78 win. I’m laying the points.
Wings vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Atlanta Dream -2.5