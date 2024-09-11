Top 3 WNBA Prop Predictions: Will Clark stay Hot?

Betting the WNBA on Wednesday night? Here are my Top 3 WNBA prop predictions ahead of the three-game slate on Wednesday.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks, 10:00 p.m. ET

Take Dearica Hamby to go under 6.5 rebounds. Oddsmakers have adjusted Hamby’s rebounding numbers significantly over the last 24 hours because this same prop last night was 7.5. Hamby finished with only three rebounds last night, which was her lowest rebound total since an August 25 matchup at Dallas (she also had three rebounds that night). She has been trending down in rebounds for quite a while and seeing as how her and the Sparks just played last night, I’m willing to bet that her minutes will be capped around 29 again.

WNBA Prop Predictions Best Bet: Dearica Hamby under 6.5 Rebounds

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky, 8:00 p.m. ET

Take Chennedy Carter to go over 21.5 points. This prop selection is pretty straightforward: With Angel Reese out for the season, Carter will need to pick up slack from a production standpoint. It’s not as if Reese was a prolific scorer, but her 10-plus points will need to be picked up somewhere. Carter scored 28 points versus Dallas last Sunday and has scored at least 22 points in two out of her last three games. Again, this pick has more to do with Reese being out than Carter’s recent game log.

WNBA Prop Predictions Best Bet: Chennedy Carter over 21.5 Points

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, 7:00 p.m. ET

Take Caitlin Clark to go over 23.5 points tonight. For whatever reason, I don’t feel as though oddsmakers adjusted to Clark’s scoring in the second half of the WNBA season. Or at least the very least, they’ve been slow to adjust. Clark scored 26 points in the Fever’s 104-100 overtime victory over Atlanta last Sunday. She has scored at least 24 points in six consecutive games.

My only concern in relation to this prop bet is that Clark played 45 minutes in that win over the Dream. However, that game was three nights ago. There’s no reason to believe that Clark won’t see her regular 34-35 minutes tonight versus Las Vegas.

WNBA Prop Predictions Best Bet: Caitlin Clark over 23.5 Points