    WNBA

    Sun vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Will Hamby fall short in Rebounds?

    Sun vs. Sparks

    Will Dearica Hamby fall under her rebound total in Tuesday night’s Sun vs. Sparks matchup? Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

    Sun vs. Sparks Event Information

    Connecticut Sun (-9.5) at Los Angeles Sparks (+9.5); o/u 158.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 10, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    Sun vs. Sparks By the Numbers

    Sun vs. Sparks Prediction

    Take Derica Hamby to fall under 7.5 in rebounds. Hamby recorded more than seven rebounds just once over her last five games. That was a September 1 matchup versus Atlanta when she recorded nine rebounds. Otherwise, she finished with exactly seven rebounds in three of her last five games and only nabbed four boards at Chicago last Friday. Given how strong the Sun are defensively, I don’t see Hamby being active enough on the boards to grab over 7.5 rebounds.

    Sun vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Dearica Hamby under 7.5 Rebounds (-122)

