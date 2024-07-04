Sun vs. Lynx Prediction: Will Harris go over her point total?

Will Tyasha Harris go over her point total in Thursday night’s Sun vs. Lynx matchup? Or will the guard fall short tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Sun vs. Lynx Event Information

Connecticut Sun (+3) at Minnesota Lynx (-3); o/u 151

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Prime

Jones scores 18 in Sun’s win over Mercury

Brionna Jones had 18 points, Tyasha Harris scored all 12 of her points in the third quarter and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 83-72 on Monday night. Harris scored Connecticut’s opening 10 points of the second half to help build a 52-41 lead.

Phoenix center Brittney Griner made her second 3-pointer of the season and Natasha Cloud completed a three-point play with 6:07 remaining to cap a 12-3 run and get within 70-66. But the Mercury didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way. The Sun maintained their lead at the free-throw line, making their first 21 before a miss with 57 seconds left. Carrington finished 8 of 8 at the stripe, while Jones made all six of her attempts.

Lynx can’t figure out New York’s defense in loss

Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and New York used stellar defense in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Lynx 76-67 on Tuesday night.

Breanna Stewart added 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Liberty in a rematch of the Commissioner’s Cup championship game that was won by the Lynx a week ago.

New York (17-3) trailed 65-61 before clamping down defensively. Minnesota missed 10 shots and had four turnovers over the next 7 1/2 minutes and the Liberty scored 15 consecutive points to go up 74-65 with 1:07 left on two free throws by Sabrina Ionescu.

Dorka Juhasz finally ended the drought with a layup with 30 seconds left, but it wasn’t enough.

Sun vs. Lynx Prediction

I see Tyasha Harris scoring 10 or more points tonight for the Sun. Harris scored 12 points at Phoenix in the Sun’s last game and has eclipsed 10 or more points in eight of her last 10 games. Given the price point, I see this prop play as a solid value.

Sun vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Tyasha Harris 10+ Points (-128)