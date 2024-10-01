Close Menu
    WNBA

    Sun vs. Lynx Game 2 WNBA Playoffs Prediction: Is Sun a live dog?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Sun vs. Lynx Game 2

    The Sun vs. Lynx Game 2 matchup tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night from Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. With the number sitting at 4.5, are the Sun a live dog tonight?

    Sun vs. Lynx Game 2 Event Information

    Connecticut Sun (+4.5) at Minnesota Lynx (-4.5); o/u 153

    9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 1, 2024

    Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

    TV: ESPN2

    Sun vs. Lynx Game 2 Preview

    The Connecticut Sun visit the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA playoffs semifinals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Sun won the last meeting 73-70 on Sept. 30 led by 20 points from Marina Mabrey, while Napheesa Collier scored 19 points for the Lynx.

    The Lynx are 16-4 on their home court. Minnesota ranks third in the WNBA averaging 9.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.0% from downtown. Kayla McBride leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.

    The Sun are 14-6 in road games. Connecticut is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by DeWanna Bonner averaging 7.3.

    Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Connecticut allows. Connecticut has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Lynx.

    Bonner is averaging 15.1 points and six rebounds for the Sun.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

    Sun: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

    Sun vs. Lynx Game 2 Prediction

    I missed the obvious play in Game 1 because I was too focused on DeWanna Bonner’s prop number. These two teams have met four times this season: Once in the playoffs and three times in the regular season. In three of those meetings, the Sun won outright, including in Sunday night’s 73-70 victory in Game 1 of this series. The Sun also beat the Lynx 83-83 in overtime on May 23 and 78-73 on July 4. The only time Connecticut lost to Minnesota was on September 17, which was the final regular season meeting between these two teams. Even in that game, the Sun only lost by 2.

    Connecticut has Minnesota’s number.

    Sun vs. Lynx Game 2 WNBA Prediction: Connecticut Sun +4.5

