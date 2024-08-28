Sun vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Clark fall under in assists?

Will Caitlin Clark fall under her assists total on Wednesday night when the Sun vs. Fever matchup? Tonight’s game tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Sun vs. Fever Event Information

Connecticut Sun (-3.5) at Indiana Fever (+3.5); o/u 164.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Connecticut Sun

Season Overview:

The Connecticut Sun have been one of the stronger teams in the WNBA this season, consistently placing near the top of the standings. Their success is largely due to a balanced approach on both ends of the floor, with a solid defense and efficient offense.

Key Players:

Known for her versatility, Thomas has been a key player for the Sun, contributing in points, rebounds, and assists. Her ability to impact the game in multiple ways makes her a crucial component of the team’s strategy. DeWanna Bonner: A veteran presence, Bonner brings scoring and leadership to the Sun. Her ability to score both inside and outside provides the Sun with a dynamic offensive option.

A veteran presence, Bonner brings scoring and leadership to the Sun. Her ability to score both inside and outside provides the Sun with a dynamic offensive option. Brionna Jones: A strong presence in the paint, Jones has been an effective scorer and rebounder, contributing to both the offensive and defensive efforts of the team.

Team Strengths:

The Sun have one of the best defenses in the league, often making it difficult for opponents to score. They excel in forcing turnovers and limiting opponents’ shooting percentages. Rebounding: With players like Jones and Thomas, the Sun are strong on the boards, often winning the rebounding battle which helps them control the pace of the game.

Indiana Fever

Season Overview:

The Indiana Fever have had a challenging season, often struggling to find consistency. Despite a number of talented players, the Fever have faced difficulties in closing out games and maintaining leads, leading to a lower position in the standings.

Key Players:

The rookie has been a bright spot for the Fever, showcasing her scoring ability and defensive potential. She has quickly become a focal point for the team’s future. Kelsey Mitchell: A proven scorer, Mitchell has been one of the main offensive threats for the Fever. Her ability to score from the perimeter and drive to the basket makes her a player to watch.

A proven scorer, Mitchell has been one of the main offensive threats for the Fever. Her ability to score from the perimeter and drive to the basket makes her a player to watch. NaLyssa Smith: Smith has been effective as a rebounder and scorer for Indiana, contributing significantly on both ends of the floor.

Team Strengths:

The Fever have a young, athletic team that can run the floor and play with high energy. This can sometimes catch opponents off guard, especially in transition. Inside Scoring: With players like Boston and Smith, the Fever have a strong inside presence, capable of scoring in the paint and drawing fouls.

Matchup Analysis

Key Factors for the Sun:

If the Sun can maintain their defensive intensity and limit Indiana’s scoring opportunities, they should be able to control the game. Utilizing Experience: The Sun have a more experienced roster, which could be crucial in tight situations or when closing out the game.

Sun vs. Fever Prediction

Take Clark to fall under 8.5 assists (-114) in tonight’s game. Clark has dished out at least seven assists in every game since the WNBA restarted following the All-Star and Summer Olympics break. That said, a deeper dive will illustrate why I’m taking the under tonight.

As Clark’s points have increased, her assists have decreased. Since August 16, Clark’s assists have dropped from 10 versus the Mercury, to nine versus Seattle, to eight at Minnesota to seven in the Fever’s most recent game, an 84-79 win at Atlanta. After emerging as the No. 1 facilitator in Indiana’s offense to start the season, Clark has become more of a scorer of late, which has impacted her assists numbers.

Sun vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Caitlin Clark under 8.5 Assists (-114)