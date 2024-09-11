Storm vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Will Hamby’s rebound numbers stay down?

The Storm vs. Sparks matchup tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night from crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Will Dearica Hamby’s rebound numbers stay down?

Storm vs. Sparks Event Information

Seattle Storm (-11) at Los Angeles Sparks (+11); o/u 163.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Storm vs. Sparks Game Preview

Los Angeles Sparks looks to stop its three-game home losing streak with a win against Seattle Storm.

The Sparks are 4-12 in conference games. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 19.8 assists per game led by Dearica Hamby averaging 3.5.

The Storm have gone 9-6 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle scores 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Los Angeles scores 78.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 78.4 Seattle allows. Seattle averages 83.0 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 86.4 Los Angeles gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Storm won 89-83 in the last matchup on July 16.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hamby is shooting 50.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Sparks.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 20.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Storm.

Storm vs. Sparks Prediction

Take Dearica Hamby to go under 6.5 rebounds. Oddsmakers have adjusted Hamby’s rebounding numbers significantly over the last 24 hours because this same prop last night was 7.5. Hamby finished with only three rebounds last night, which was her lowest rebound total since an August 25 matchup at Dallas (she also had three rebounds that night). She has been trending down in rebounds for quite a while and seeing as how her and the Sparks just played last night, I’m willing to bet that her minutes will be capped around 29 again.

Storm vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Dearica Hamby under 6.5 Rebounds