    Sparks vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Which prop is the smart bet?

    Sparks vs. Wings

    Will Arike Ogunbowale go over her assists total in Saturday afternoon’s Sparks vs. Wings WNBA matchup? Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from College Park Center in Arlington, TX and will be featured on CBS.

    Sparks vs. Wings Event Information

    Los Angeles Sparks (+3.5) at Dallas Wings (-3.5); o/u 171.5

    2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 13, 2024

    College Park Center, Arlington, TX

    Sparks fall to Lynx

    Bridget Carleton scored 16 points, Dorka Juhasz added 15 and the short-handed Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 82-67 on Tuesday night.

    Dearica Hamby led Los Angeles (5-17) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Azura Stevens, who made her season debut on Sunday, finished with nine points.

    Hamby made a layup midway through the third quarter to reach 3,000 career points.

    Wings can’t stop Copper, lost to Mercury

    Kahleah Copper scored 32 points, the seventh time she’s had over 30 this season, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 100-84 on Wednesday for their third straight series victory.

    Natasha Howard and Odyssey Sims each scored 19 points for Dallas (5-18). Teaira McCowan had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Arike Ogunbowale had 13 points and a career-high 13 assists.

    Sparks vs. Wings Prediction

    Take Arike Ogunbowale to go over in assists. She’s hit a bit of a scoring drought over her last three games, but she dished out 13 assists against Phoenix. In fact, it seems like she’s passing up shots to dish to her teammates. Ogunbowale has had at least four assists in her last four games and I think she’ll be active as a disturber again today.

    Sparks vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale over 4.5 assists

