Sparks vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Will Golden State cover in franchise debut?

Will the Golden State Valkyries cover in their franchise debut when they host the L.A. Sparks on Friday night? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Sparks vs. Valkyries WNBA matchup? Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET?

Event Information

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 10:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Sparks vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sparks are 6-point road favorites versus the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 162 points.

Sparks vs. Valkyries Preview

History will be made Friday night as the Golden State Valkyries take the floor for the first time in franchise history, hosting the Los Angeles Sparks in their WNBA debut. With energy high at the Chase Center, the Valkyries look to make a statement in front of their home crowd and usher in a new era of professional women’s basketball in the Bay Area.

The Sparks are coming off a difficult 2024 campaign, finishing 8-32 overall and a league-worst 5-15 in conference play. While L.A. showed flashes of promise last season, particularly from beyond the arc (21.6 points per game from three), the team struggled with consistency and injuries. They’ll be without rookie forward Cameron Brink, sidelined with a knee injury, which leaves a gap in the frontcourt.

Golden State enters the league with no prior on-court WNBA history, so expectations are a mix of excitement and uncertainty. The roster is built with a blend of young talent and experienced veterans acquired in the expansion draft and offseason signings. Chemistry will be a work in progress, but the Valkyries will benefit from the emotional boost of a packed and supportive home crowd.

Sparks vs. Valkyries Key Matchup

Sparks’ Perimeter Shooting vs. Valkyries’ Defense:

L.A. relied heavily on three-point shooting last season. If the Valkyries can contest shots and force the Sparks into midrange and isolation looks, Golden State could disrupt their offensive rhythm.

Sparks vs. Valkyries Prediction

This is a tricky game to call, given the unknowns around the Valkyries’ roster and cohesion. Expansion teams often struggle out of the gate, but the adrenaline of opening night at home could keep this close. The Sparks have more WNBA experience and a system already in place, which gives them an edge—especially with the Valkyries still establishing their identity.

Still, with Cameron Brink out and Golden State motivated to start strong, don’t be surprised if the Valkyries keep it tighter than expected.

Sparks vs. Valkyries Prediction: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES +6