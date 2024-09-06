Sparks vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Reese go over in rebounds?

With the home team laying 5 points and the total sitting at 164.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Sparks vs. Sky matchup? Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.

Sparks vs. Sky Event Information

Los Angeles Sparks (+5) at Chicago Sky (-5); o/u 164.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 6, 2024

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Sparks vs. Sky Game Preview

Minnesota Lynx will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Lynx visit the Indiana Fever.

The Fever have gone 10-5 in home games. Indiana is fifth in the WNBA with 20.4 assists per game led by Caitlin Clark averaging 8.4.

The Lynx are 9-5 on the road. Minnesota ranks fifth in the WNBA with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 7.4.

Indiana averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Indiana gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 90-80 on Aug. 25. Collier scored 31 points to help lead the Lynx to the victory.

Sparks vs. Sky Prediction

Take Angel Reese to go over 13.5 in rebounds. Reese’s production this season has been consistent. She nabbed 16 rebounds in the Sky’s 90-71 loss at Las Vegas on Tuesday and produced 19 rebounds at Minnesota last Sunday. She’s finished with at least 11 rebounds in five straight games and 14 rebounds in four out of her last five contests.

Sparks vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Angel Reese over 13.5 Rebounds (-138)