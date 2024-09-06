Close Menu
    WNBA

    Sparks vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Reese go over in rebounds?

    Sparks vs. Sky

    With the home team laying 5 points and the total sitting at 164.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Sparks vs. Sky matchup? Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.

    Sparks vs. Sky Event Information

    Los Angeles Sparks (+5) at Chicago Sky (-5); o/u 164.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 6, 2024

    Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

    Sparks vs. Sky Game Preview

    Sparks vs. Sky Prediction

    Take Angel Reese to go over 13.5 in rebounds. Reese’s production this season has been consistent. She nabbed 16 rebounds in the Sky’s 90-71 loss at Las Vegas on Tuesday and produced 19 rebounds at Minnesota last Sunday. She’s finished with at least 11 rebounds in five straight games and 14 rebounds in four out of her last five contests.

    Sparks vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Angel Reese over 13.5 Rebounds (-138)

