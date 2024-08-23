Sky vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Reese go over in Rebounds?

Will Angel Reese go over in rebounds in Friday night’s Sky vs. Sun matchup? Tip-off for tonight’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Sky vs. Sun Event Information

Chicago Sky (+10.5) at Connecticut Sun (-10.5); o/u 154

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 23, 2024

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Chicago Sky

Current Form:

The Sky have had a mixed season, struggling with consistency but showing resilience in several games. After a series of changes in their roster, including the departure of key players like Candace Parker, the Sky have been adjusting their playstyle under the leadership of coach Teresa Weatherspoon. They rely heavily on their guard play and have been working on finding a balance between their inside and outside scoring.

Key Players:

Kahleah Copper: As the leader of the team, Copper has been a standout performer for the Sky. She is known for her explosive scoring ability and her defensive prowess. Copper’s ability to drive to the basket and shoot from mid-range makes her a constant threat.

Courtney Williams: A versatile guard, Williams brings experience and leadership to the backcourt. Her playmaking ability and rebounding as a guard add depth to Chicago's game plan.

Strategies to Watch:

The Sky will likely try to push the pace and use their guards to penetrate the Connecticut defense. They will aim to create open shots for their shooters and try to get easy points in transition. Defensively, they need to focus on containing Connecticut’s frontcourt and limiting second-chance opportunities.

Connecticut Sun

Current Form:

The Sun have been one of the stronger teams in the league this season. They have a well-rounded roster and are known for their defensive intensity and rebounding. Led by head coach Stephanie White, the Sun play a physical style of basketball, leveraging their size and strength inside the paint. Connecticut has been consistent in executing their game plan and is looking to secure a strong position in the playoff standings.

Key Players:

Alyssa Thomas: Thomas is having an MVP-caliber season, leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists. Her versatility allows her to play multiple positions, and her ability to drive to the basket and facilitate makes her a central figure in Connecticut’s offense.

DeWanna Bonner: A veteran forward, Bonner has been a crucial scorer for the Sun. Her shooting ability and experience make her a difficult matchup for any opponent, and she contributes significantly on defense as well.

Strategies to Watch:

Connecticut will likely focus on their inside game, using Thomas and Bonner to dominate the paint. They will look to exploit their size advantage, particularly on the boards, and control the tempo of the game. Defensively, the Sun will aim to limit Chicago’s guard play and force them into taking difficult shots from the perimeter.

Head-to-Head Matchup

This matchup will be a battle of contrasting styles – the Sky’s guard-centric, fast-paced approach versus the Sun’s inside-out game and physicality. The key to this game will be whether Chicago can overcome Connecticut’s defensive pressure and if the Sun can maintain control of the boards and dominate in the paint.

Sky vs. Sun Prediction

Take Angel Reese to go over in rebounds. The number currently sits at 12.5 and she destroyed that number on Sunday at Phoenix. Reese scored 19 points and added a whopping 20 rebounds in the team’s 86-68 loss. She played 35 minutes in that game and while that number could drop tonight, she’s still a good bet to nab at least 13 rebounds.

Sky vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Angel Reese over 12.5 Rebounds (-110)