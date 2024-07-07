Close Menu
    WNBA

    Sky vs. Storm Prediction: Will Angel Reese destroy Storm again?

    Anthony Rome
    Sky vs. Storm

    Will Angel Reese score at least 15 points in Sunday afternoon’s Sky vs. Storm matchup at 6:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a smarter prop play when it comes to this WNBA matchup from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA?

    Sky vs. Storm Event Information

    Chicago Sky (+9) at Seattle Storm (-9); o/u 164.5

    6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 7, 2024

    Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

    TV: League Pass

    Carter scores 33 as Sky beat Storm, 88-84

    Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 33 points and rookie Angel Reese extended her WNBA single-season record for consecutive double-doubles to 12 to help the Chicago sky beat the Seattle Storm 88-84 Friday night.

    Reese’s 12 straight double-doubles tied Candace Parker’s WNBA-record streak that spanned the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

    Reese hit a 3-pointer that gave Chicago (8-11) a 78-70 lead with 6:16 to play. Jewell Loyd hit a pull-up jumper and a tip-in putback to cut the deficit to four with 4 minutes remaining. Jordan Horston made a 3-pointer, followed by back-to-back baskets by Ezi Magbegor that pulled the Storm to 84-82 with 20.2 seconds left before Reese sealed it from the free-throw line.

    Seattle (13-7) had previously won four straight — all by double-digit margins.

    Horston led the Storm with a season-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points and Loyd 13. Magbegor also scored 13 with eight rebounds and a career-high eight blocks, and Skylar Diggins-Smith finished with 12 points and nine assists.

    Rookie center Camila Cardoso finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Chicago.

    Sky vs. Storm Prediction

    Take Angel Reese to go over her point total. Reese is averaging only 13.9 points per game but she just scored 27 against this same Seattle team on Friday. While she’s bound to regress tonight from a point standpoint, I highly doubt that number comes crashing down that much. She’s also gone over 14.5 points in four out of her last six games overall.

    Sky vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Angel Reese over 14.4 points (-118)

