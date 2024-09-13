Sky vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Will Minnesota romp?

The Sky vs. Lynx game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night. Will Minnesota beat the ever living crap out of Chicago tonight when these two teams clash at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN?

Sky vs. Lynx Event Information

Chicago Sky (+12.5) at Minnesota Lynx (-12.5); o/u 155.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 13, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Sky vs. Lynx Game Preview

Chicago Sky will attempt to break its four-game road losing streak when the Sky play Minnesota Lynx.

The Lynx are 15-3 in home games. Minnesota is second in the WNBA allowing 76.0 points per game while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Sky have gone 7-10 away from home. Chicago leads the WNBA with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 13.1.

Minnesota averages 82.8 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 82.0 Chicago allows. Chicago averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Minnesota allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 79-74 on Sept. 1, with Courtney Williams scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Napheesa Collier is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Lynx.

Reese is averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds for the Sky.

Sky vs. Lynx Prediction

Take Minnesota and lay the points. The Sky are down Angel Reese, who is out for the season due to an injury. Even with her, I don’t know how much I would have liked Chicago tonight. The Lynx are going to take the Sky to the woodshed tonight. The Sky actually kept things tight with the Lynx the two times the teams met this season but things won’t go Chicago’s way tonight in Minnesota. This will get ugly.

Sky vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: MINNESOTA LYNX -12.5