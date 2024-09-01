Close Menu
    WNBA

    Sky vs. Lynx Prediction: Angel Reese to go over in Rebounds?

    Anthony Rome
    Sky vs. Lynx

    Will Angel Reese go over her rebounding prop total in Sunday afternoon’s Sky vs. Lynx matchup? Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET from Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

    Sky vs. Lynx Event Information

    Chicago Sky (+12.5) at Minnesota Lynx (-12.5); o/u 157.5

    3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 1, 2024

    Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

    Chicago Sky

    The Chicago Sky have experienced an up-and-down season, with their performance largely hinging on the contributions of key players like Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams. Copper has been the driving force for the Sky, bringing energy and scoring ability to the floor. The Sky’s offense often revolves around their ability to push the pace and create transition opportunities. For Chicago, maintaining a high tempo and forcing turnovers will be essential against a physical Minnesota team.

    Minnesota Lynx

    The Minnesota Lynx have shown resilience this season, with a balanced mix of veteran leadership and emerging talent. Napheesa Collier has been a standout performer, leading the team in both scoring and rebounding. The Lynx are known for their solid defense and physical play, which they will look to leverage against Chicago. Jessica Shepard and Diamond Miller have also been key contributors, with Shepard’s inside presence and Miller’s ability to score and defend multiple positions being vital to their success.

    Key Matchups

    • Kahleah Copper vs. Napheesa Collier: This matchup features two of the league’s top forwards who can score from inside and outside. Copper’s ability to drive and shoot from the perimeter will test Collier’s defensive versatility.
    • Courtney Williams vs. Diamond Miller: Williams’ experience and scoring prowess will be critical for the Sky, while Miller’s defensive abilities and scoring touch could be decisive factors for the Lynx.

    Sky vs. Lynx Prediction

    Take Angel Reese to go over 13.5 rebounds. Reese’s rebound numbers have dropped in her last two games, but she’s going to be active on the boards again today. That’s just who she is as a player – professionally or otherwise. She had 20 rebounds in back-to-back games against the Mercury and Sun, respectively, then nabbed 22 rebounds versus Las Vegas on August 25. Her numbers dropped to 14 versus Washington on Wednesday this week and 11 versus Indiana on Friday night. Still, Reese’s rebounds should jump back up to 14-plus today.

    Sky vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Angel Reese over 13.5 Rebounds (-108)

