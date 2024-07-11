Sky vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Will Stewart fall short in points?

The Sky vs. Liberty matchup will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Barclays Center on Thursday night. Will Breanna Stewart fall short of her point total? Or is she a good bet to go over this prop tonight in Brooklyn?

Sky vs. Liberty Event Information

Chicago Sky (+10) at New York Liberty (-10); o/u 167.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 11, 2024

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Reese secures 14th straight double-double

Chennedy Carter scored 19 points, Angel Reese secured her 14th straight double-double in the closing seconds to extend a WNBA record and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 78-69 on Wednesday.

Carter forced a jump ball with 1:03 left, with Chicago leading 70-69. Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright was called for a technical foul following the play, but Dana Evans missed her first free throw of the season in 33 attempts.

Reese, who passed Candace Parker for the longest double-double streak in league history on Sunday, finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago (9-12). Kamilla Cardoso also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. It was the third time this season that Reese and Cardoso recorded a double-double in the same game — the most by a rookie duo in WNBA history.

Ionescu makes late go-ahead shot as Liberty beat Sun

Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points and made a key block on the final possession, Breanna Stewart had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and the New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 71-68 on Wednesday for sole possession of first place in the WNBA standings.

New York (18-4) won its sixth straight regular-season game against Connecticut dating to the 2023 season.

Ionescu made her first basket of the fourth quarter with 1:58 remaining to give New York a 69-68 lead. Ionescu missed a shot on New York’s next two possessions, but she got another shot in the closing seconds after Stewart blocked a DeWanna Bonner attempt. She dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane and sinking an off-balance shot for a three-point lead with 4.4 seconds left.

Sky vs. Liberty Prediction

Take Breanna Stewart to go under in points. Stewart scored only 18 points against the Sun yesterday and only 14 at Indiana last Saturday. She only scored 17 points last Tuesday at home against Minnesota, so she’s gone under this exact point total in three straight games. And now, she’ll be playing on back-to-back days. I see Stewart going under tonight as well.

Sky vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Breanna Stewart under 19.5 points (-120)