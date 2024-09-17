Sky vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Carter post at least 5 Assists?

Will Chennedy Carter finish with at least five assists in Tuesday night’s Sky vs. Dream matchup? Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Gateway Center.

Sky vs. Dream Event Information

Chicago Sky (+7.5) at Atlanta Dream (-7.5); o/u 154.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Gateway Center, College Park, GA

Sky vs. Dream Game Preview

Chicago Sky visits the Atlanta Dream after Chennedy Carter scored 20 points in the Sky’s 93-88 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Dream have gone 5-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 2.5.

The Sky have gone 5-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 5.1.

Atlanta scores 76.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 82.3 Chicago allows. Chicago has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sky won the last matchup 78-69 on July 10. Carter scored 19 points to help lead the Sky to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Allisha Gray is averaging 15.7 points for the Dream.

Reese is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 13.1 rebounds for the Sky.

Sky vs. Dream Prediction

Take Chennedy Carter over 4.5 assists. Carter only finished with one assists in the first matchup between these two teams back in June, but she also played just 15 minutes. That said, when the Dream and Sky played two games in July, Carter dished out a team-high four assists in the first matchup and a team-high five assists in the second game. In her last five games, Carter has posted at least five assists in three of those matchups.

Sky vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Chennedy Carter over 4.5 Assists