Sky vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will Reese fall short in rebounds?

Will Angel Reese go over her rebounds prop when the Sky vs. Aces matchup tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night? The game will be featured on PRIME VIDEO.

Sky vs. Aces Event Information

Chicago Sky (+13) at Las Vegas Aces (-13); o/u 173

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Sky vs. Aces Team Overview

Chicago Sky:

Record: 9-14

9-14 Recent Performance: The Sky are struggling, having lost 9 of their last 10 games.

The Sky are struggling, having lost 9 of their last 10 games. Key Players: Chennedy Carter: Leading the team with 16.4 points per game. Angel Reese: Averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game​ (Leader Publications)​.

Injury Report: Elizabeth Williams is out for the season due to a meniscus injury.

Elizabeth Williams is out for the season due to a meniscus injury. Las Vegas Aces:

Record: 16-7

16-7 Recent Performance: The Aces are on a four-game winning streak, including an impressive win over the Dallas Wings.

The Aces are on a four-game winning streak, including an impressive win over the Dallas Wings. Key Players: A’ja Wilson: Leading the league with 27.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Kelsey Plum: Contributing 18.8 points per game​ (Leader Publications)​.

Injury Report: The Aces have no significant injuries.

Sky vs. Aces Team Statistics

Chicago Sky: Points per Game: 79.3 Field Goal Percentage: 42.5%

Las Vegas Aces: Points per Game: 89.7 (highest in the league) Field Goal Percentage: 46.5%



Sky vs. Aces Matchup Analysis

Recent Meetings: The Aces have dominated the Sky in their previous encounters, winning their last matchup 95-83​ (Leader Publications)​. Chicago’s defensive struggles may be a significant factor against the high-scoring Aces.

The Aces have dominated the Sky in their previous encounters, winning their last matchup 95-83​ (Leader Publications)​. Chicago’s defensive struggles may be a significant factor against the high-scoring Aces. Strategies: Sky’s Challenge: Chicago will need to find a way to stop the Aces’ prolific scoring while improving their own offensive efficiency. Aces’ Advantage: Las Vegas will look to exploit their depth and offensive firepower, particularly through Wilson and Plum.



Sky vs. Aces Prediction

Take Angel Reese to go under 13.5 rebounds (-138). Reese pulled down 16 rebounds against the Liberty but she also played 36 minutes. When the Sky play Reese 35 or more minutes in one game, she’s usually held to under those minutes in her next contest. For example, she played 36 minutes against Indiana on June 23, then 31 against Las Vegas on June 27. She played 36 minutes at Atlanta on July 2, followed by 31 minutes at Seattle in July 5. Reese played 40 minutes on July 7, followed by 30 against the Dream on July 10.

Thus, after Reese played 36 minutes versus New York in her last game, I expect she’ll play roughly 30-31 minutes tonight, which would limit her opportunities to post big numbers. Thus, I see her falling under the total.

Sky vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Angel Reese under 13.5 Rebounds (-138)