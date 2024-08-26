Mystics vs. Storm Prediction: Atkins to go over in Rebounds?

Will Ariel Atkins go over her rebounds prop in Monday night’s Mystics vs. Storm matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet when it comes to the prop market for tonight’s game in Seattle?

Mystics vs. Storm Event Information

Washington Mystics (+9.5) at Seattle Storm (-9.5); o/u 160.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, August 26, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics have been competitive throughout the season, with a strong core of players leading their efforts. Key players for the Mystics include:

Elena Delle Donne: When healthy, Delle Donne is one of the most versatile forwards in the league, capable of scoring from inside and outside. Her ability to stretch the floor and provide leadership is crucial for Washington.

Natasha Cloud: As the Mystics' floor general, Cloud's playmaking and defense are vital. She excels in setting up her teammates and is known for her defensive intensity on the perimeter.

Ariel Atkins: A dynamic guard who provides scoring punch and defensive prowess. Atkins' ability to score both inside and out makes her a key offensive weapon for the Mystics.

Washington’s success often hinges on their defense and ability to control the tempo of the game. They will look to leverage their experience and tactical play to outmaneuver Seattle.

Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm have been in a rebuilding phase, focusing on developing young talent and integrating new pieces into their lineup. Key players for the Storm include:

Jewell Loyd: One of the league’s top scorers, Loyd has been the focal point of the Storm’s offense. Her ability to create shots and score in a variety of ways makes her a constant threat.

Ezi Magbegor: The young center has shown great potential, particularly on the defensive end and in the post. Her shot-blocking ability and rebounding are vital for Seattle's interior defense.

Ivana Dojkic: A recent addition to the Storm, Dojkic provides perimeter shooting and has been a solid contributor on both ends of the floor.

The Storm will need to rely on their defense and perimeter shooting to keep up with the Mystics. They will look to push the pace and create scoring opportunities in transition.

Key Matchup

The head-to-head battle between Jewell Loyd and Ariel Atkins will be a key focus. Loyd’s scoring ability against Atkins’ defensive skills could determine the flow of the game. Additionally, the matchup in the paint between Ezi Magbegor and Elena Delle Donne (if she plays) could be crucial in establishing control inside.

Mystics vs. Storm Prediction

Take Ariel Atkins to go over 3.5 rebounds (-114). Atkins’ rebounds are up since the All-Star and Summer Olympics break. Over her last five games, Atkins has grabbed at least four rebounds in three of those last five contests. The two times she fell under was against the same team: Minnesota. She finished with only three rebounds versus the Lynx on August 15th and had just one board versus Minnesota on August 17th in back-to-back games. That said, in the game on August 17th, Atkins only played 28 minutes. Assuming she plays 30-plus tonight, Atkins should grab at least four rebounds to cash the over.

Mystics vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Ariel Atkins over 3.5 Rebounds (-114)