Mystics vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Is Washington a live dog?

The Mystics vs. Lynx matchup will tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday night. Will the Mystics cash as an 8.5-point underdog? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Mystics vs. Lynx Event Information

Washington Mystics (+8.5) at Minnesota Lynx (-8.5); o/u 157.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: League Pass

Trio of players power Aces to win over Mystics

Kelsey Plum scored 28 points including six 3-pointers, Jackie Young had 20 points and 10 assists and the Las Vegas Aces rolled to their sixth straight victory, 98-77 over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

Plum was 10 of 13 from the floor overall and 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the two-time defending champion Aces (12-6). Young notched her second straight double-double and fourth of the season. A’ja Wilson, who leads the league with a 27.0 scoring average, finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

The teams were playing for the second time in three games. The Aces beat the Mystics 88-77 on Saturday.

Washington, playing the second of four straight road games, has gone 5-4 since losing 12 in a row to begin the season.

Bonner’s 24 points lift Sun past Lynx

DeWanna Bonner scored 24 points, Alyssa Thomas had a triple double with 14 assists, 13 points and 10 rebounds and DiJonai Carrington made big plays down the stretch to help the Connecticut Sun hold off the Minnesota Lynx 78-73 on Thursday night.

Lynx star Napheesa Collier left late in the third quarter because of a foot injury. Selected to the U.S. Olympic team, Collier scored nine points, ending her double-figure scoring streak at 29 games.

Connecticut has won five in a row against Minnesota in Minneapolis and improves to 2-0 against the Lynx this season.

Mystics vs. Lynx Prediction

Take Washington. Both of these teams have done well at the betting window, but only one is receiving 8.5 points tonight. The Mystics are 13-7-1 against the number this season, which includes a mark of 12-7-1 against the number as an underdog. While the Lynx are still a profitable 7-5 ATS in the favored role that pales in comparison to their 7-2 ATS mark as an underdog.

Mystics vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: WASHINGTON MYSTICS +8.5