Mystics vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Clark go over in assists?

Will Caitlin Clark go over in assists in Wednesday afternoon’s Mystics vs. Fever matchup? Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Mystics vs. Fever Event Information

Washington Mystics (+7) at Indiana Fever (-7); o/u 170

12:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Mystics fall to Lynx, 74-67

Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride scored 17 points apiece to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 74-67 Saturday night without three-time All-Star Napheesa Collier.

The Mystics, who have lost four of their last five games, went into the game tied with the Los Angeles Sparks and the Dallas Wings for fewest wins in the WNBA this season.

Walker-Kimbrough hit 3-pointers 25 seconds apart to spark a 13-2 run that cut Washington’s deficit to 32-29 when made another 3 cap the spurt with 4:36 left in the second quarter. Ariel Atkins assisted on two baskets by Hines-Allen sandwiched around her own 3-pointer in a 7-0 run to close the half and make it 36-all. Atkins hit another from behind the arc as the Mystics scored the first seven points of the second half.

Clark rallies Fever past Liberty, 83-78

Caitlin Clark posted the first triple-double by a rookie in WNBA history to help rally Indiana to an 83-78 victory over New York on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, snapping the Fever’s nine-game losing streak to the Liberty.

Clark finished with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for Indiana (9-13). The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft was one rebound shy of a triple-double two games ago in an 88-82 road victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

“Caitlin with a triple-double, my gosh, that’s incredible,” she said after the game. “Holding New York to 16 points in the fourth quarter, that’s huge for us. That’s the No. 1 team in the league.”

Clark had 11 points in the first quarter, making 3 of 4 from 3-point range. She topped double figures in assists in the third quarter and passed the 10-rebound mark in the fourth.

Mystics vs. Fever Prediction

Take Caitlin Clark to go under 8.5 assists (+118). This is great value for a player that dished out 13 assists against the Liberty on July 6 and another 11 versus Las Vegas on July 2. She also finished with 12 assists versus Phoenix on June 30 and 13 at Chicago on June 23. In fact, she’s gone over 8.5 assists in four out of her last five games.

Mystics vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Caitlin Clark over 8.5 Assists (+118)