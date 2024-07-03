Mercury vs. Wings Prediction: Will Copper go over in Rebounds?

The Mercury vs. Wings matchup tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. Will Kahleah Copper go over in rebounds or is there a better bet on the board tonight at College Park Center in Arlington, TX?

Mercury vs. Wings Event Information

Phoenix Mercury (-5) at Dallas Wings (+5); o/u 170

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 3, 2024

College Park Center Arlington, TX

TV: League Pass

Short-handed Mercury falls to Sun

Brionna Jones had 18 points, Tyasha Harris scored all 12 of her points in the third quarter and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 83-72 on Monday night. Harris scored Connecticut’s opening 10 points of the second half to help build a 52-41 lead.

Phoenix, which was coming off an 88-82 loss to Indiana on Sunday, struggled without Diana Taurasi (back soreness) and Rebecca Allen (lower back). The Mercury were just 2 of 11 from 3-point range through three quarters before finishing 3 of 17. DiJonai Carrington added 16 points for Connecticut (15-4), which routed Phoenix 70-47 earlier this season. Veronica Burton added 11 points off the bench and Alyssa Thomas had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. DeWanna Bonner struggled from the field, going 3 of 12 to finish with seven points.

Griner and Kahleah Copper each scored 21 points for Phoenix (9-10). Cloud added 18 points and 10 assists.

Wings hammered for the second time in three days

Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 14 and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings for the second time in three days with a 95-71 victory on Monday night.

Loyd narrowly missed her third-straight game with 30-plus points after scoring 30 in a 97-76 victory over the Wings on Saturday. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 21 points and five steals. Natasha Howard added 15 points and Odyssey Sims had 12.

Dallas (4-15) entered the Seattle series after ending an 11-game losing streak on Thursday.

Mercury vs. Wings Prediction

Copper’s rebound total is sitting at 4.5 and I see her going over tonight. She has collected more than 4.5 rebounds in six out of her last 10 appearances, which includes a six-board effort in the 83-72 loss to the Sun. I expect her to be active on the boards again tonight.

Mercury vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Kahleah Copper OVER 4.5 Rebounds