Mercury vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Thomas go over in assists?

Will Alyssa Thomas go over her assists total in Sunday’s Mercury vs. Sun matchup? Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Mercury vs. Sun Event Information

Phoenix Mercury (+10) at Connecticut Sun (-10); o/u o/u 154

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 14, 2024

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Mercury Team Overview

Current Form: The Mercury have had a challenging season with inconsistent performances. Key players like Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi are essential for their success.

Strengths: Experience and star power. When Griner and Taurasi are on form, the Mercury can compete with any team.

Weaknesses: Defensive issues and depth. The team’s defense has been inconsistent, and they often rely heavily on their star players.

Connecticut Sun Team Overview

Current Form: The Sun have been one of the top teams in the league, showing strong performances throughout the season.

Strengths: Balanced attack and strong defense. The Sun have multiple scoring options and a solid defensive setup.

Weaknesses: Depth and injuries. While the starting lineup is strong, the bench may not provide the same level of impact.

Key Players to Watch

Phoenix Mercury: Brittney Griner (C), Diana Taurasi (G), Skylar Diggins-Smith (G)

Connecticut Sun: DeWanna Bonner (F), Jonquel Jones (C), Alyssa Thomas (F)

Betting Tips

Point Spread: The Sun might be favorites given their current form, but if the spread is large, betting on the Mercury to cover could be wise if their stars perform.

Over/Under: The Mercury’s defensive issues might lead to a high-scoring game. Consider betting on the over.

Player Props: Look at the player performance props for Griner and Taurasi for the Mercury, and Jones and Bonner for the Sun. If any of these stars are in a favorable matchup, their individual overs might be worth considering.

Recent Trends

Head-to-Head: The Sun have had the upper hand in recent matchups, but the Mercury have the potential to pull off an upset if their key players deliver.

Form: The Sun have been more consistent, while the Mercury have had flashes of brilliance amid their struggles.

Mercury vs. Sun Prediction

Take Alyssa Thomas to go over in assists. Over her last six games, Thomas has only gone under 7.5 once. In that game, she dished out “only” six assists. Otherwise, she has posted at least eight assists in five out of her last six contests, which includes dishing out eight assists against the Liberty on Wednesday and nine assists against the Dream last Sunday.

Mercury vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Alyssa Thomas over 7.5 Assists (-114)