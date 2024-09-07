Mercury vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will these teams cash the over?

The Mercury vs. Storm matchup will be the lone WNBA game played on Saturday. With Seattle laying 6.5 as a home favorite and the total sitting at 162.5, what’s the best bet tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Mercury vs. Storm Event Information

Phoenix Mercury (+6.5) at Seattle Storm (-6.5); o/u 162.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Key Players : Brittney Griner remains a dominant presence inside, with her shot-blocking and post-play. Diana Taurasi continues to be a leader and a scoring threat, especially from deep. Moriah Jefferson has shown flashes of solid guard play, helping facilitate the offense.

:

The Mercury have faced struggles this season, dealing with injuries and inconsistency. Their defense has been a concern, and they rely heavily on Griner and Taurasi to generate offense. Their three-point shooting has been streaky, which could play a big role in this game.

Seattle Storm

Key Players : Jewell Loyd is the centerpiece of the Storm’s offense and leads the league in scoring. Her ability to shoot from outside and create off the dribble makes her a huge threat. Ezi Magbegor has been a strong presence in the paint on both ends of the court. Jordan Horston has shown potential as a dynamic wing player, contributing on both offense and defense.

:

Seattle has also had a challenging season but remains dangerous due to Loyd’s elite scoring ability. Their offense is heavily reliant on her production, and Magbegor’s defense will be key in slowing down Griner in the paint.

Key Matchups

: The battle inside will be crucial. Griner’s scoring and rebounding against Magbegor’s defense will likely determine who controls the paint. Loyd vs. Mercury Defense: Phoenix needs to find a way to slow down Loyd, who has been nearly unstoppable this season.

Mercury vs. Storm Prediction

Take the over. Neither of these teams have played well over their last 10 games, posting identical 4-6 records over that span, respectively. The Storm are averaging 79.7 points per game and have allowed 82.2, while the Mercury average 78.1 PPG offensively and are allowing 80.9 points allowed. These two teams combined for 165 points on June 16 and I believe they’ll get over tonight’s total as well.

Mercury vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: OVER 163.5