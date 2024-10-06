Lynx vs. Sun Game 4 WNBA Playoffs Prediction:

With the home team laying a bucket and the total sitting at 153.5 points, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Lynx vs. Sun Game 4 matchup? Tip-off for this WNBA playoff clash is set for 5:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Lynx vs. Sun Game 4 Event Information

Minnesota Lynx (+2) at Connecticut Sun (-2); o/u 153.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 6, 2024

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

TV: ESPN

Lynx vs. Sun Game 4 Preview

The Connecticut Sun face the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun have gone 13-6 at home. Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA averaging 80.1 points and is shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Lynx are 14-5 in road games. Minnesota leads the WNBA with 23.0 assists per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 5.5.

Connecticut scores 80.1 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 75.6 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Connecticut have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 15.1 points and six rebounds for the Sun.

Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

Lynx vs. Sun Game 4 Prediction

Take Minnesota. The Sun opened this series with a 73-70 victory over the Lynx in Minnesota but Connecticut has dropped each of the last two games. Minnesota has now won three out of the last four matchups between these two teams, covering in all three of those games. As previously mentioned, the Lynx are also hot. They’ve won eight out of their last 10 games while averaging in the low-80s. Their defense has been stellar as well, as they’ve held their opponents to 76.0 points per game over that span.

Lynx vs. Sun Game 4 WNBA Prediction: MINNESOTA LYNX +2