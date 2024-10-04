Close Menu
    WNBA

    Lynx vs. Sun Game 3 WNBA Playoffs Prediction: Will Collier lead in Rebounds?

    Anthony Rome
    Lynx vs. Sun Game 3

    Will Napheesa Collier lead the Lynx vs. Sun Game 3 matchup in rebounds tonight? Tip-off for this game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

    Lynx vs. Sun Game 3 Event Information

    Minnesota Lynx (+2.5) at Connecticut Sun (-2.5); o/u 151.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 4, 2024

    Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

    TV: ESPN2

    Lynx vs. Sun Game 3 Preview

    The Connecticut Sun square off against the Minnesota Lynx.

    The Sun are 13-6 in home games. Connecticut ranks ninth in the WNBA with 33.5 rebounds led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.4.

    The Lynx have gone 14-5 away from home. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 2.8.

    Connecticut makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Connecticut gives up.

    TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 15.1 points and six rebounds for the Sun.

    Courtney Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Lynx.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

    Lynx: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

    Lynx vs. Sun Game 3 Prediction

    Take Napheesa Collier to lead both teams in rebounds tonight. Collier was the leading rebounder in each of the previous two games in this series. She finished with nine in Game 1 and 12 in Game 2. If we go back to the regular season matchups between these two teams, Collier was also the leading rebounder in the May 23 matchup. She didn’t lead both teams in rebounds in the other two regular season games, but we’re getting plus odds on this prop tonight. It’s worth the risk.

    Lynx vs. Sun Game 3 WNBA Prediction: Napheesa Collier Rebounds Leader (+135)

