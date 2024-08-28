Lynx vs. Mercury Prediction: Will Collier destroy points prop?

The Lynx vs. Mercury will tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Wednesday night. Will Napheesa Collier destroy her points prop when these two teams clash later tonight?

Lynx vs. Mercury Event Information

Minnesota Lynx (-4) at Phoenix Mercury (+4); o/u 162.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Minnesota Lynx

Season Overview:

The Minnesota Lynx have been a competitive force in the WNBA, showing resilience and adaptability throughout the season. They have a balanced roster that blends veteran leadership with young talent. The Lynx are known for their disciplined play, strong defense, and ability to execute in crucial moments.

Key Players:

Napheesa Collier: Collier has been the centerpiece of the Lynx’s success this season. Her ability to score, rebound, and defend makes her one of the most versatile players in the league. She often leads the team in both scoring and defensive metrics.

Kayla McBride: A sharpshooter and veteran leader, McBride provides the Lynx with perimeter scoring and experience. Her ability to hit clutch shots is crucial for Minnesota's offense.

Diamond Miller: As a rising star, Miller has contributed significantly on both ends of the floor. Her athleticism and ability to create her own shot make her a key player for the Lynx's future.

Team Strengths:

Defense: The Lynx pride themselves on their defensive intensity. They are adept at contesting shots, forcing turnovers, and making it difficult for opponents to find a rhythm offensively.

Rebounding: With players like Collier and McBride, the Lynx are strong on the boards, often winning the rebounding battle, which helps them control the tempo of the game.

Phoenix Mercury

Season Overview:

The Phoenix Mercury have faced a challenging season, marked by injuries and inconsistency. Despite these hurdles, the Mercury remain a dangerous team when their key players are healthy and in form. They rely heavily on their star power to carry the load, particularly in scoring.

Key Players:

Brittney Griner: Griner is the focal point of the Mercury’s offense and defense. Her ability to dominate in the paint, both as a scorer and shot-blocker, makes her a critical player for Phoenix. However, her availability and performance can be impacted by health concerns.

Diana Taurasi: A legend of the game, Taurasi continues to be a vital part of the Mercury's roster. Known for her scoring, playmaking, and leadership, she can take over games, especially in clutch situations.

Sophie Cunningham: Cunningham has emerged as a key contributor, particularly from beyond the arc. Her shooting and energy provide a spark for the Mercury on both ends of the floor.

Team Strengths:

Star Power: With players like Griner and Taurasi, the Mercury have the ability to compete against any team when their stars are performing at their peak.

Perimeter Shooting: The Mercury rely on their three-point shooting to spread the floor and create opportunities for their bigs inside. Cunningham and Taurasi are crucial in this aspect.

Matchup Analysis

Key Factors for the Lynx:

Defensive Discipline: The Lynx need to maintain their defensive discipline, particularly against Griner and Taurasi. Limiting Griner’s touches in the paint and contesting Taurasi’s shots will be key.

Balanced Scoring: Minnesota needs contributions from multiple players to ensure they can keep up with Phoenix's potential to score in bunches. Spreading the ball and getting everyone involved will be crucial.

Key Factors for the Mercury:

Health and Availability: The Mercury’s success largely depends on the health and performance of Griner and Taurasi. If both are at full strength, Phoenix will have a much better chance to compete.

Three-Point Shooting: Phoenix needs to hit their three-pointers to stretch Minnesota's defense. If Cunningham and Taurasi can get hot from beyond the arc, it could open up the floor for Griner inside.

Lynx vs. Mercury Prediction

Take Napheesa Collier to go over 21.5 points. I don’t know where oddsmakers got their number for this prop, but I’ll gladly take the over. Collier has scored at least 23 points in four consecutive games, including a 31-point effort versus the Fever on Saturday. Even when her minutes were cut slightly to 29 on August 17, she still scored 30 points at Washington. Perhaps her scoring will regress to her 21.2 PPG average at some point, but it’s up now. Might as well take advantage of it.

Lynx vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Napheesa Collier over 21.5 Points (-106)