Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction: Can New York win big at MSG?

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to New York to face the Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Knicks cover the 10.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. Knicks betting prediction.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 63-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 47-32-1 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks are 50-30 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 39-40-1 ATS this season.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

519 Cleveland Cavaliers (+10.5) at 520 New York Knicks (-10.5); o/u 227.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 11, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle), point guard Darius Garland (toe), shooting guard Max Strus (knee), and power forward Evan Mobley (rest) all sat out Thursday’s game against the Pacers. The status of those four players is up in the air for Friday’s road game against the Knicks.

It’s worth noting that Cleveland has secured the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and may elect to rest their starters for the final two games of the regular season. In any event, it’s worth checking the Cavaliers’ injury report before tipoff to see who’s playing and who isn’t.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle), small forward OG Anunoby (thumb), and center Mitchell Robinson (ankle) all sat out Thursday’s game against the Pistons. Their status is unclear ahead of Friday’s home date with the Cavaliers.

New York has already secured a playoff spot and can earn the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs at best. The Knicks currently have the 3-seed and are 1 game ahead of the Pacers with 2 games left in the regular season. It’s unknown what New York will do down the stretch, but it’s worth checking the injury report ahead of game time to ascertain who will be suiting up on Friday.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against New York.

Cleveland is 5-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

New York is 24-25-1 ATS in conference games this season.

New York is 3-11 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

I like the Cavs in this matchup for two reasons. Cleveland is a deep team, and New York may not want to win this game. The Cavaliers were 10-point underdogs playing at Indiana on Thursday night. They were resting four of their five starters. The Cavaliers lost to the Pacers 114-112 but easily covered the number with Ty Jerome, De’Andre Hunter, Sam Merrill, and Craig Porter Jr., all registering 15+ points. It’s not a given that the Cavs will get blown out even if their starters rest again for this contest.

The Knicks can avoid the Boston Celtics in round 2 if they lose their final two games and Indiana wins their final two contests. New York may prefer to face a short-handed Milwaukee team in round 1 and a relatively inexperienced #1 seed Cleveland team in round 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Knicks sat 3 major contributors on Thursday night, and I could see them sitting multiple key players again on Friday.

Even if the Knicks play everyone, I like a well-coached and hard-playing Cavs team to cover the number in MSG. The pick is Cleveland +10.5 points over New York at Bovada.lv.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS +10.5