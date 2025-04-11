Giants vs. Yankees Prediction: Can San Francisco stay hot?

The San Francisco Giants head to New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Robbie Ray (SF) vs. Marcus Stroman (NYY)

The San Francisco Giants are 9-3 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 8-4 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 7-5 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 6-6 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 San Francisco Giants (+108) at 978 New York Yankees (-126); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Friday, April 11, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Giants vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores had a big day at the plate in his team’s 8-6 win over the Reds on Wednesday. The 33-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Flores is hitting .273 with 5 homers, 14 RBIs, and an OPS of .918. Wilmer Flores is hitting .294 against right-handed pitching this season, making him an interesting DFS option against Yankees righty Marcus Stroman on Friday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge knocked in half of his team’s runs in their 4-3 win over the Tigers on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the two-time AL MVP went 2 for 4 with a walk and 2 RBIs. Judge is hitting .354 with 6 homers, 20 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.238 this season. The two-time AL home run leader is hitting .417 at home this year. That fact makes Aaron Judge worth a look in most DFS formats.

Giants vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 29-23 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

San Francisco is 81-78 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest since the beginning of last season.

New York is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

New York is 12-13 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of last season.

Giants vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

San Francisco starter Robbie Ray gives the Giants a good chance to win this game. The 33-year-old lefty is 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP in 2 starts this year. In 38 career at-bats, current Yankees hitters are batting just .184 against Ray. What’s more, the former Arizona Diamondback will have the platoon edge over several of New York’s more prominent hitters. Those hitters are Austin Wells, Trent Grisham, Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. The Yankees will either have to move those hitters down in the batting order or use right-handed batters in their lineup spots. Either way, it works in the Giants’ favor. I like Robbie Ray to pitch well and earn his third victory of the season on Friday. The pick is San Francisco +108 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +108