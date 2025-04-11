Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction: Will We See a Lot of Points?

The Houston Rockets head to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers on Friday night. Houston is coming off of a loss and currently sit with a 52-28 record for the season. Los Angeles is coming off of a win and enter Friday with a 49-31 record. They are currently 10 point home favorites with this Rockets vs. Lakers matchup set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Rockets (+10) at Los Angeles Lakers (-10) o/u 225

10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 11, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBAtv

Public Betting: Public Bettors Lean Lakers

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Los Angeles. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets followed up a 3 game win streak with a 134-117 loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday night. Houston’s leading scorer on the season in Jalen Green, only played the first half of the game and finished with 5 points. The other 4 starters for the Rockets all sat this game out. Reed Sheppard led the team with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field. Jeff Green contributed 19 points and Aaron Holiday added 16 points off of the bench. Green will likely continue to see reduced minutes in the final two games. Fred VanVleet is a game time decision for Friday. Alperen Sengun is also listed as questionable due to personal reasons. Jabari Smith Jr. is questionable as well with a groin injury. Amen Thompson will be available to play against the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers went to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Wednesday night and won 112-97. Luka Doncic went off on his old team, dropping 45 points on 16 of 28 shooting from the field, and adding 8 rebounds and 6 assists. LeBron James followed him up with 27 points. While Luka turned up against his old team, Anthony Davis finished with just 13 points, and Klay Thompson was held to 6 points. LeBron James is questionable but is considered likely to play on Friday night.

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

Houston is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 3-1 in Houston’s last 4 games

Los Angeles is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 3-2 in Los Angeles’ last 5 games

Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction:

I like the over in this matchup on Friday night. The Lakers are still playing for seeding so this game does matter to them. However the Rockets have clinched the 2nd seed in the West and will be careful with their starters as the regular season comes to a close. Houston has had a very strong defense this season allowing just 109.2 points per game. But with the starters out they allowed 134 points to the LA Clippers. On top of that, the bench players were able to put up 117 points as that game easily cleared the 220.5 point total with several minutes to spare. I think we see a similar game as the Clippers vs Rockets matchup where the Lakers will do a majority of the scoring but Houston will do enough to cash the over.

Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction: Over 225