Cubs vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can Los Angeles get back on track?

The Chicago Cubs head to L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Matthew Boyd (CHC) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

The Chicago Cubs are 9-6 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 9-6 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 10-4 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 7-7 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Chicago Cubs (+170) at 962 Los Angeles Dodgers (-205); o/u 7.5

10:10 PM ET, Friday, April 11, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Cubs vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki recorded the team’s only extra-base hit in their 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday. The 30-year-old from Tokyo went 2 for 4 with a triple, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Suzuki is hitting .300 with 4 homers, 15 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .969. Seiya Suzuki is hitting .344 in road games this season, making him an appealing DFS option at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez drove in half of his team’s runs in their 6-5 win over the Nationals on Wednesday. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the right-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic went 2 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Hernandez is hitting .283 with 5 homers, 16 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and an OPS of .938 this year. The 32-year-old hit .275 with an OPS of .884 at home last season. That fact makes Teoscar Hernandez worth a look in most DFS formats.

Cubs vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Chicago is 28-33 straight up as a road underdog since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 62-30 straight up as a home favorite since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 82-56 straight up in National League games since the beginning of last season.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Dodgers have lost 4 of their last 6 games, but I like them to get back on track here. Los Angeles will trot out righty starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto for this contest. The 26-year-old from Okayama, Japan, went 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in 18 starts last year. He’s been solid through 3 starts this season. Yamamoto is 1-1 this year with a 1.69 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.

In 39 career at-bats, current Cubs players are hitting .128 with a .370 OPS against Yamamoto. Current Chicago hitters have only mustered 2 extra-base hits and 1 RBI against the Los Angeles starting pitcher. I think the Cubs will have trouble scoring in this one, and the Dodgers should earn a much-needed home win. The pick is Los Angeles -205 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -205