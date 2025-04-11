Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction: Can Denver Win Second Straight?

The Memphis Grizzlies head to Denver to take on the Nuggets on Friday night. Memphis is coming off of a loss and currently sits with a 47-33 record. Denver found themselves a much needed victory in their last outing and they enter Friday with a 48-32 record. They are currently 7 point home favorites with this Grizzlies vs. Nuggets matchup set to tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Grizzlies (+7) at Denver Nuggets (-7) o/u 241

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 11, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: FDSM

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Grizzlies

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Memphis. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies followed up a 3 game road win streak with a loss at home on Thursday night 141-125 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ja Morant led the team with 36 points on 13 of 27 shooting from the field. Desmond Bane followed him up with 28 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 23 points. Memphis shot 51.7% from the field and 50% from behind the arc. They were slightly out-done by the Timberwolves who finished 55% from the field and made 10 more free throws than the Grizzlies.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are 1-0 under the new leadership. Following a 4 game losing streak and the firing of head coach Michael Malone, Denver went to Sacramento and defeated the Kings 124-116 on Wednesday night. Christian Braun led the team in scoring with 25 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field. Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. each contributed 21 points. Nikola Jokic finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. Jalen Pickett, whose lack of minutes came out as being part of the reason for the Malone firing, finished with 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field. Russell Westbrook however, 5 points on 2 of 11 from the field. Jamal Murray is doubtful for Friday’s matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

Memphis is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Memphis’ last 6 games

Denver is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 3-2 in Denver’s last 5 games

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction:

I’m going to roll with the new Denver Nuggets squad to cover the spread on Friday night. Nikola Jokic was clearly very emotional about the coaching change in his post-game interview on Wednesday night. I think this team has finally woken up. He’ll have a significant advantage on Friday night going up against the rookie in Zach Edey. Four of the five starters for Denver hit 20+ points in their last outing, with Jalen Pickett hitting a career high with 18. The last time the Grizzlies had a back-to-back they lost and didn’t cover in either leg. They are coming off of a hard fought 16 point loss to a tough Timberwolves team. Denver has covered the spread in 7 of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. I think the Nuggets will look to impress in front of their home fans on Friday night and take care of business.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction: Nuggets -7