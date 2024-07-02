Lynx vs. Liberty Prediction: Will Jones go over rebound total?

A pair of heavyweights will clash in Tuesday night’s Lynx vs. Liberty matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. With the Liberty laying 6.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 165, what’s the smart bet tonight in New York?

Lynx vs. Liberty Event Information

Minnesota Lynx (+6.5) at New York Liberty (-6.5); o/u 165

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: League Pass

Lynx rally past Sky

Kayla McBride scored 16 points, Napheesa Collier had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx spoiled a record-setting day from Chicago rookie Angel Reese, rallying for a 70-62 victory over the Sky on Sunday. Reese broke a WNBA single-season record with her 10th straight double-double, finishing with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks set the previous record in 2015.

McBride made two 3-pointers and added five rebounds and five assists for the Western Conference-leading Lynx (14-4), who were coming off a 94-88 loss at last-place Dallas that ended their seven-game winning streak. Collier had six assists while recording her 11th double-double of the season. Alanna Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Stewart leads Liberty to victory over Dream

Breanna Stewart had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help the New York Liberty rally to beat the Atlanta Dream 81-75 on Sunday. New York, which was down 16 in the first half, led 60-59 heading into the fourth quarter. The Liberty (16-3) scored the first 10 points of the period, started on a free throw by Stewart. The Dream, who were coming off a win at Connecticut on Friday night, cut it to 70-67 before back-to-back 3s by Sabrina Ionescu and Leonie Fiebich put the game away.

“We continued to compete, playing our style of basketball,” Stewart said of recovering from the slow start. “We had some off days we weren’t used to and had to get the rhythm back.”

New York, which hadn’t played since losing to Minnesota in the Commissioner’s Cup final on Tuesday, also got 18 points from Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

Lynx vs. Liberty Prediction

I like Jonquel Jones to nab 10 or more rebounds tonight at -106 odds. The 6-6 forward only nabbed four boards in the Liberty’s 81-75 victory over the Dream, but that was an aberration. In the team’s previous game – a 94-89 loss to Minnesota – she grabbed 12 boards. In fact, she hasn’t had fewer than double-digit rebounds in three out of her last four games and figures to be active on the glass again tonight.

Lynx vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Jonquel Jones 10+ Rebounds (-106)