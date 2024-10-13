Lynx vs. Liberty Game 2 WNBA Finals Prediction: Will Minnesota cover again?

Following their 95-93 overtime victory in Game 1, will Minnesota at least cover in Sunday night’s Lynx vs. Liberty Game 2 matchup? Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game 2 Event Information

Minnesota Lynx (+8) at New York Liberty (-8); o/u 163

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: ABC

Lynx vs. Liberty Game 2 Preview

The New York Liberty take on the Minnesota Lynx.

The Liberty have gone 16-4 at home. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Breanna Stewart averaging 10.6.

The Lynx are 14-5 on the road. Minnesota ranks second in the WNBA allowing 75.6 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

New York makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game New York gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Liberty.

Alanna Smith is averaging 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game 2 Prediction

Perhaps this is square of me, but I’m taking Minnesota following its impressive 95-93 overtime win in Game 1. These two teams met four times during the regular season. In the first meeting back in May, the Lynx routed the Liberty 84-67. They won the rematch on June 25 as well, beating the Liberty 94-89 in New York. The Lynx lost by 10 at Barclays in July, then handed the Liberty an 88-79 loss in that same venue on September 15.

Thus, in the five meetings between these two teams this season, the Lynx have won four times. And they’re catching 8 points today? Sign me up.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game 2 WNBA Prediction: MINNESOTA LYNX +8