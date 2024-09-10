Close Menu
    WNBA

    Lynx vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Minnesota’s dominance continue?

    Anthony Rome
    Lynx vs. Dream

    The Lynx vs. Dream matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. With Minnesota laying 5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 158, what’s the best bet tonight in Atlanta?

    Lynx vs. Dream Event Information

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 10, 2024

    Gateway Center, College Park, GA

    Top Performers:

    Tina Charles is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Dream.

    Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lynx.

    Last 10 Games

    Dream: 4-6, averaging 81.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

    Lynx: 9-1, averaging 87.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

    Lynx vs. Dream Injuries

    Dream: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out for season (ankle), Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

    Lynx: None listed.

    Lynx vs. Dream Prediction

    Lay the points with Minnesota. The Lynx are 11-5 on the road this season, ranking fourth in the Western Conference while scoring 82.9 points per game. They’re shooting 44.7% on the season. These two teams met in Atlanta in May and the Lynx smoked the Dream, 92-79. They also throttled the Dream 68-55 in Minnesota in June and soundly defeated Atlanta 86-79 at home in mid-July. The Lynx have owned the Dream this season. I don’t see that changing tonight.

    Lynx vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: MINNESOTA LYNX -5

