Liberty vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Will Stewart come up short in points?

Will Breanna Stewart come up short in points in Tuesday night’s Liberty vs. Wings matchup? Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from College Park Center in Arlington, TX.

Liberty vs. Wings Event Information

New York Liberty (-10) at Dallas Wings (+10); o/u 173

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 10, 2024

College Park Center, Arlington, TX

TOP PERFORMERS

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wings.

Stewart is averaging 20.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES

Wings: 3-7, averaging 88.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.7 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 40.7 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

INJURIES

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

Liberty: None listed.

Liberty vs. Wings Prediction

Take Breanna Stewart under 21.5 points. One of the things that’s important when betting the prop market is understanding the ebbs and flows of a season. Whether you’re betting the WNBA or MLB, players will go through fits and bursts throughout the season. Time those fits and bursts perfectly and you can ride the prop market to profits.

Stewart scored 32 points at Los Angeles on August 28 and another 32 points at Seattle on August 30. Then she dipped. She only scored 14 points versus Seattle last Thursday and finished with 21 points versus Las Vegas on Sunday. It’s not as if Stewart’s minutes dipped, either. I see her points on a downturn at the present moment. She’s scored over 21 points only twice in her last five games.

Liberty vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Brenna Stewart under 21.5 (-110)