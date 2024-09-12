Liberty vs. Wings Prediction: Will Ogunbowale’s scoring remain consistent?

The Liberty vs. Wings matchup tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET from College Park Center in Arlington, TX. Will Arike Ogunbowale score at least 21 points so bettors can cash the over on her points total?

Liberty vs. Wings Event Information

New York Liberty (-11) at Dallas Wings (+11); o/u 178

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 12, 2024

College Park Center, Arlington, TX

Liberty vs. Wings Game Preview

New York Liberty will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Dallas Wings.

The Wings are 7-11 on their home court. Dallas leads the Western Conference with 40.5 points in the paint led by Natasha Howard averaging 10.9.

The Liberty are 14-4 on the road. New York ranks second in the WNBA with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 9.2.

Dallas scores 84.1 points, 7.6 more per game than the 76.5 New York gives up. New York averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Dallas allows.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won the last meeting 105-91 on Sept. 11. Breanna Stewart scored 27 points to help lead the Liberty to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wings.

Stewart is averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Liberty.

Liberty vs. Wings Prediction

Take Arike Ogunbowale to go over 20.5 points tonight. Ogunbowale has been incredibly consistent from a points standpoint of late. She scored 23 points versus this same New York team on Tuesday night and exactly 23 points at Chicago last Sunday. She has now scored at least 21 points in six consecutive games and has scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive matchups. Unless her minutes are cut dramatically tonight, then she should score the 21 necessary to cash the over on this prop.

Liberty vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale over 20.5 Points