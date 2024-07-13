Liberty vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Reese go over in rebounds?

The Liberty vs. Sky matchup will be featured on ABC on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Will Angel Reese go over in rebounds to cash the prop this afternoon?

Liberty vs. Sky Event Information

New York Liberty (-5.5) at Chicago Sky (+5.5); o/u 163.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 13, 2024

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Ionescu, Joens lead New York over Sky

Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points and Jonquel Jones added 18 points and 13 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the Chicago Sky 91-76 on Thursday night.

New York (19-4) led 68-66 early in the fourth quarter before going on a 7-2 run to create somIonescu had her first points of the game to cap the run and tie the game at 38. She had missed her first seven shots. She was much better in the second half.

“I was just trusting the looks — I was getting good looks at the basket, they were just long,” Ionescu said. “I was driving and getting into the pick-and-roll with (Jonquel), which was beneficial for us in the fourth quarter.”e space.

Reese extends double-double streak, but Sky fall

Angel Reese extended her WNBA record double-double streak to 15 straight games, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She got her 10th rebound with just over 2 minutes left in the game, which drew a loud cheer from the crowd of 17,758, the largest in Liberty history at Barclays Center.

“They love women’s sports,” Reese said. “Just being able to go in this direction and continue to strive for great things. You never know the limit here. So many records have been broken, not just with me, but so many different players in this league.”

Chennedy Carter scored 22 points to lead the Sky.

Chicago jumped to a 37-24 lead midway through the second quarter behind Carter before Breanna Stewart got going to rally the Liberty to within 40-38 at halftime. Stewart scored the first seven points of a 14-1 run to get New York back in the game.

Liberty vs. Sky Prediction

Take Angel Reese to go over 12.5 rebounds (-120). While she only nabbed 10 boards in the Sky’s 91-76 loss to the Liberty on Thursday, she posted 13 rebounds in her previous game against Atlanta. Reese also finished with 14 rebounds at Seattle on July 7 and 19 boards against Atlanta on July 2. In her last 11 games, she has posted at least 13 rebounds eight times.

Liberty vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Angel Reese over 12.5 Rebounds (-120)