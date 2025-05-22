Liberty vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too low?

The New York Liberty will face the Chicago Sky on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in a matchup featuring two teams with contrasting trajectories.

Liberty vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 11.5-point road favorite to beat the Sky on Thursday night. The betting total, meanwhile, sits at 162.5.

Team Overview

New York Liberty

The Liberty enter the season as the reigning WNBA champions, bolstered by the return of key players and the addition of seasoned veterans. Breanna Stewart leads the team with impressive averages of 25.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Sabrina Ionescu contributes significantly with 22.6 points and 7.7 assists per game. Jonquel Jones adds depth with 19 points and 12 rebounds per game. The team has maintained a strong defensive presence, ranking fourth in points allowed per game. However, they will be without Betnijah Laney, who is sidelined due to a knee injury.

Chicago Sky

The Sky are in a rebuilding phase under new head coach Tyler Marsh, formerly of the Las Vegas Aces. The team has introduced a mix of youth and experience, with rookies like Hailey Van Lith joining veterans such as Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are expected to take on expanded roles this season. Offensively, the Sky have been potent, averaging 85.6 points per game, ranking second in the league. Defensively, they allow 79.5 points per game, placing them fourth.

Liberty vs. Sky Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in each of the Liberty’s last five games following an ATS win.

Six of the Liberty’s last seven games following a straight-up win have gone OVER the total.

Ten of the Sky’s last 11 games against teams with a losing record have gone OVER the total.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the Sky’s last eight games following an ATS loss.

Seven of the last eight Liberty vs. Sky head-to-head matchups played in Chicago have gone OVER the total.

Liberty vs. Sky Prediction

While the Liberty have the advantage in experience and depth, the Sky’s offensive firepower and the potential for a high-scoring game make this matchup intriguing. Given the betting trends favoring the OVER and the Sky’s ability to score, a high-scoring game is anticipated. However, the Liberty’s championship pedigree and defensive capabilities should enable them to cover the spread.

Liberty vs. Sky Betting Prediction: OVER 162.5