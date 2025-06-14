Liberty vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will New York stay hot ATS?

The New York Liberty (9–0) are set to face the Indiana Fever (4–5) on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET, with national coverage on ABC and streaming available via ESPN. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Liberty vs. Fever matchup?

Liberty vs. Fever WNBA Event Info

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 14, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Liberty vs. Fever WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 4.5-point road favorites to defeat the Fever. The betting total, meanwhile, sits at 171 points.

Team Overview

New York Liberty

The Liberty have been dominant this season, boasting a perfect 9–0 record. Their offense leads the league, averaging 90.4 points per game, with Breanna Stewart contributing 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Sabrina Ionescu has been pivotal, providing 6.2 assists per game. Jonquel Jones anchors the defense with 10.3 rebounds per game. Kennedy Burke has emerged as a key contributor off the bench, shooting 63.3% from beyond the arc and averaging 9.9 points per game.

Indiana Fever

The Fever are looking to bounce back from a recent loss and improve their 4–5 record. Caitlin Clark, who missed the last five games due to a left quad strain, is expected to return to the lineup. Before her injury, Clark was averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game. Kelsey Mitchell has been a consistent scorer, averaging 16.7 points per game. Aliyah Boston leads the team in rebounding with 7.2 per game. The Fever will also benefit from the return of guard Sophie Cunningham, who has been limited by an ankle injury.

Matchup Insights

Offensive Firepower: The Liberty’s high-scoring offense will be tested by the Fever’s defense. New York leads the league in scoring, while Indiana has struggled defensively, allowing 87.7 points per game.

Rebounding Battle: Both teams have strong rebounding units. The Liberty average 36.6 rebounds per game, while the Fever average 35.1. Jonquel Jones and Aliyah Boston will be key players in controlling the boards.

Caitlin Clark’s Return: Clark’s return adds a significant boost to the Fever’s offense. Her ability to score and facilitate will be crucial in challenging the Liberty’s defense.

Liberty vs. Fever WNBA Betting Prediction

While the Liberty have been dominant this season, the return of Caitlin Clark provides the Fever with a much-needed offensive spark. However, New York’s depth and experience may prove to be too much for Indiana.

Liberty vs. Fever WNBA PREDICTION: NEW YORK LIBERTY -4.5