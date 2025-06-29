BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Liberty vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Is road favorite best bet?

byAnthony Rome
June 28, 2025
Two of the WNBA’s top Eastern Conference contenders collide Sunday afternoon as the surging Liberty (11–4) visit the Dream (10–6) in what could be a playoff preview. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Liberty vs. Dream matchup?

 New York rides into College Park with the league’s second-best defense and a star-studded roster headlined by Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, while Atlanta continues to make noise under head coach Karl Smesko, fueled by Rhyne Howard’s scoring and Allisha Gray’s all-around brilliance. After a tight 86–81 Liberty win in their last meeting, this rematch promises another tightly contested showdown.

Liberty vs. Dream WNBA Event Info

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 29, 2025

Gateway Center, College Park, GA

TV: ESPN3

Liberty vs. Dream Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 3-point road favorites to beat the Dream. The total, meanwhile, sits at 166.5 points.

What to Watch

Liberty Strengths

Defense: New York allows only 79.2 points per game (2nd in East) and holds opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Star Power:

Breanna Stewart leads the team with 20.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.7 APG.

Sabrina Ionescu is booming from deep (2.3 made 3s/game over her last 10) and dropped 34 points in their June 17 win.

Dream’s Bold Attempts

Balance & Rebounds: Atlanta averages 84 PPG (5th in WNBA), with top rebounder Brionna Jones and Rhyne Howard (17.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG) anchoring the effort.

Shooting Mix: They hit 42.2% from the floor with 10.2 threes per game.

Coach’s System: Karl Smesko’s modern offense, bolstered by veterans like Brittney Griner, has uplifted their game.

MVP-level Threats: Allisha Gray (19 PPG, 5.1 RPG in last 10) and Rhyne Howard (3.3 3s per game) pose matchup challenges.

Tactical Edge

Liberty must maintain defensive discipline—clamping backboards and containing Howard/Gray will be pivotal. Their bench depth, headlined by Natasha Cloud running the offense, provides consistency.

Dream counter with vantage at home, energized fans, and Smesko’s space-focused offense. If they control the pace and crash the boards (37.1 RPG), this remains a live game.

Stewart’s consistent dominance and Ionescu’s hot shooting tip the balance—especially in clutch moments late in the shot clock.

Liberty vs. Dream Prediction

Expect a tight, high-drama clash, with both teams trading runs. But New York’s defensive edge and star talent give them a slight upper hand. The Liberty have won eight out of their last 10 games versus the Dream.

Liberty vs. Dream Prediction: NEW YORK LIBERTY -3

