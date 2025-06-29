Liberty vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Is road favorite best bet?

Two of the WNBA’s top Eastern Conference contenders collide Sunday afternoon as the surging Liberty (11–4) visit the Dream (10–6) in what could be a playoff preview. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Liberty vs. Dream matchup?

New York rides into College Park with the league’s second-best defense and a star-studded roster headlined by Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, while Atlanta continues to make noise under head coach Karl Smesko, fueled by Rhyne Howard’s scoring and Allisha Gray’s all-around brilliance. After a tight 86–81 Liberty win in their last meeting, this rematch promises another tightly contested showdown.

Liberty vs. Dream WNBA Event Info

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 29, 2025

Gateway Center, College Park, GA

TV: ESPN3

Liberty vs. Dream Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 3-point road favorites to beat the Dream. The total, meanwhile, sits at 166.5 points.

What to Watch

Liberty Strengths

Defense: New York allows only 79.2 points per game (2nd in East) and holds opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Star Power:

Breanna Stewart leads the team with 20.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.7 APG.

Sabrina Ionescu is booming from deep (2.3 made 3s/game over her last 10) and dropped 34 points in their June 17 win.

Dream’s Bold Attempts

Balance & Rebounds: Atlanta averages 84 PPG (5th in WNBA), with top rebounder Brionna Jones and Rhyne Howard (17.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG) anchoring the effort.

Shooting Mix: They hit 42.2% from the floor with 10.2 threes per game.

Coach’s System: Karl Smesko’s modern offense, bolstered by veterans like Brittney Griner, has uplifted their game.

MVP-level Threats: Allisha Gray (19 PPG, 5.1 RPG in last 10) and Rhyne Howard (3.3 3s per game) pose matchup challenges.

Tactical Edge

Liberty must maintain defensive discipline—clamping backboards and containing Howard/Gray will be pivotal. Their bench depth, headlined by Natasha Cloud running the offense, provides consistency.

Dream counter with vantage at home, energized fans, and Smesko’s space-focused offense. If they control the pace and crash the boards (37.1 RPG), this remains a live game.

Stewart’s consistent dominance and Ionescu’s hot shooting tip the balance—especially in clutch moments late in the shot clock.

Liberty vs. Dream Prediction

Expect a tight, high-drama clash, with both teams trading runs. But New York’s defensive edge and star talent give them a slight upper hand. The Liberty have won eight out of their last 10 games versus the Dream.

Liberty vs. Dream Prediction: NEW YORK LIBERTY -3