Liberty vs. Aces Game 4 WNBA Playoffs Prediction: Will New York clinch?

The Liberty have an opportunity to clinch their series with the Aces when the two teams meet again at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday afternoon. Will New York at least cover the spread? Or is there a better bet on the board for today’s Liberty vs. Aces Game 4 matchup?

Liberty vs. Aces Game 4 Event Information

New York Liberty (+3.5) at Las Vegas Aces (-3.5); o/u 166.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 6, 2024

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ABC

Liberty vs. Aces Game 4 Preview

The New York Liberty look to clinch the series over the Las Vegas Aces in game four of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. The Aces beat the Liberty 95-81 in the last meeting. Jackie Young led the Aces with 24 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 19 points.

The Aces have gone 13-7 in home games. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 9.8.

The Liberty have gone 16-4 away from home. New York is second in the WNBA with 22.8 assists per game led by Sabrina Ionescu averaging 6.2.

Las Vegas averages 86.4 points, 9.9 more per game than the 76.5 New York gives up. New York averages 85.6 points per game, 4.7 more than the 80.9 Las Vegas allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks for the Aces.

Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 86.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

Liberty vs. Aces Game 4 Prediction

Take New York. The Liberty have owned the Aces this season. Yes, Las Vegas staved off elimination two nights ago with a 95-81 blowout over New York. That said, the rest of the matchups this season have been all Liberty. Before that loss on Friday night, the Liberty had rattled off five straight wins over the Aces. Twice the Liberty were underdogs over that span and they won 90-82 on June 15 and 79-67 on August 17.

I’ll take the points just to have in my back pocket, but I’m not sure I’ll need them.

Liberty vs. Aces Game 4 WNBA Prediction: New York Liberty +3.5