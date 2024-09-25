Close Menu
    WNBA

    Fever vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Boston go over in Rebounds?

    Anthony Rome
    Fever vs. Sun

    With Connecticut leading the series 1-0, the Fever vs. Sun playoff series continues at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night. With the Sun laying 6.5 points as a home favorite, the total sitting at 163.5 and a full prop market available, what’s the best bet tonight?

    Fever vs. Sun Event Information

    Indiana Fever (+6.5) at Connecticut Sun (-6.5); o/u 162.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 25, 2024

    Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

    Fever vs. Sun Game Preview

    The Connecticut Sun host the Indiana Fever in the first round of the WNBA playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Sun won the last meeting 93-69 on Sept. 22 led by 27 points from Marina Mabrey, while Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points for the Fever.

    The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference play is 14-6. Connecticut averages 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

    The Fever are 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

    Connecticut’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Connecticut have averaged.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Sun.

    Caitlin Clark is averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Fever.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

    Fever: 5-5, averaging 90.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.7 points.

    INJURIES: Sun: Tiffany Mitchell: out (illness).

    Fever vs. Sun Prediction

    Take Aliyah Boston to go over 8.5 rebounds. Boston finished with a game-high 11 rebounds in Sunday’s 93-69 loss to Connecticut. She also posted 12 rebounds in a game against the Sun back in June, so this matchup provides opportunities for Boston to be active on the glass. With an average of 8.9 rebounds per game, the number is right tonight on Boston’s rebound total. She might not grab another 11-12 rebounds, but she should finish with at least nine boards.

    Fever vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Aliyah Boston over 8.5 Rebounds (-132)

