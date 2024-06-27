Fever vs. Storm Prediction: Will Caitlin Clark go over in Rebounds?

Will Indiana’s Caitlin Clark go over in rebounds on Thursday night when the Fever vs. Storm square off in Seattle? Tip-off for tonight’s game is set for 10:00 p.m. ET from Climate Pledge Arena.

Fever vs. Storm Event Information

Indiana Fever (+9) at Seattle Storm (-9); o/u 167.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 27, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Reese scores career-high to knock off Fever

Angel Reese scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help the Chicago Sky beat Indiana 88-87 despite 17 points and a franchise-record 13 assists for the Fever’s Caitlin Clark on Sunday.

Reese has posted a double-double in eight consecutive games, extending her WNBA rookie record. She is the first rookie since A’ja Wilson with 25-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in a single game. She joins Wilson as the only players in the WNBA this season with multiple games with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds.

It was the hottest ticket in nearly the past decade according to Vivid Seats with entry to the game going for $351 dollars on average. Reese, Clark and the two teams didn’t disappoint.

Loyd scores 16 as Storm knock off Sun

Jewell Loyd had 16 points, five assists and five rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 13 points and eight assists and the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 72-61 on Sunday.

Nneka Ogwumike also scored 13 for the Storm, Ezi Magbegor finished with 11 points and nine rebounds and Jordan Horston scored 10 points with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Sun led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter before Loyd hit two free throws to give Seattle its first lead, at 30-28, with about 2 minutes left in the half.

Fever vs. Storm Prediction

I like Clark’s player prop market – specifically for rebounds. Her odds for recording six or more rebounds is sitting at -128, which offers good value. While her average per game sits below this number at 5.4 rebounds per game, she has nabbed at least six boards in four out of her last five games. Even if you were to expand that time frame, Clark has nabbed six or more rebounds in nine out of her 18 games. I expect her to be active again on the glass tonight.

Fever vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: CAITLIN CLARK TO RECORD 6+ REBOUNDS (-128)