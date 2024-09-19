Close Menu
    Fever vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Will Caitlin Clark cash over on Points?

    Fever vs. Mystics

    Will Caitlin Clark cash the over on her points prop when the Fever vs. Mystics matchup tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night? Or will Washington hold Clark in check when the teams clash at Capital One Arena in DC?

    Fever vs. Mystics Event Information

    Indiana Fever (+2.5) at Washington Mystics (-2.5); o/u 167

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 19, 2024

    Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

    Fever vs. Mystics Game Preview

    Indiana Fever visits the Washington Mystics after Caitlin Clark scored 35 points in the Fever’s 110-109 win against the Dallas Wings.

    The Mystics’ record in Eastern Conference play is 6-13. Washington allows 82.1 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

    The Fever are 11-8 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 9-14 record against teams over .500.

    Washington scores 79.0 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 87.5 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Washington allows.

    The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won 89-84 in the last meeting on July 10. Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 26 points, and Clark led the Fever with 29 points.

    Fever vs. Mystics Prediction

    I like Caitlin Clark to score 25+ points tonight at +102. Clark has been an inconsistent scorer in September but I like getting plus odds on this prop play tonight. She was held to 16 points and 18 points, respectively, in back-to-back games versus the Aces last week. That said, Las Vegas has a stronger defense than Washington and Clark just went off for 35 points versus Dallas on Sunday. In matchups against non-Las Vegas opponents, Clark has 31, 28, 24, 25, 26 and 35 points since August 30.  

    Fever vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Caitlin Clark to score 25+ Points (+102)

